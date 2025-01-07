Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One reported Newcastle United target is attracting plenty of attention from the Premier League.

Lille striker Jonathan David is set to be one of the most high-profile free agents this summer with his current deal at the Ligue 1 side coming to an end. The Canadian international has entered the final six months of his contract with Lille and is now free to speak to foreign clubs over a potential pre-contract agreement.

Any club who agrees a pre-contract agreement with David won’t have to pay a transfer fee for his services, but they will have to wait until his contract expires at the end of June before he officially joins. Newcastle United are reportedly among the clubs interested in David with the 24-year-old someone who could challenge Alexander Isak for a starting spot at St James’ Park.

However, they are far from alone in their interest with Sky Sports reporting that four Premier League clubs have ‘approached’ David’s camp over a potential move. Serie A sides have also shown interest in the striker.

Whilst these clubs are currently unknown, West Ham are reportedly among those interested in David. The Hammers have struggled under Julen Lopetegui this season and saw new signing Niclas Fullkrug sidelined for a couple of months after being injured on international duty earlier this season.

David, meanwhile, has scored 101 goals in just 210 appearances for Lille since moving to the French side from Gent in August 2020. He has 17 goals and five assists in just 27 appearances in all competitions this season.