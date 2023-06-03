The point against the Blues meant the Magpies finished the season in 4th place having already secured their return to the Champions League earlier in the week. It was a party atmosphere in the capital and a fitting end to what has been a tremendous season.
The Magpies were very worthy of their position in the top-four and with an appearance at Wembley also occurring during the season, it has been a very successful one for them on the pitch.
Here, we take a look at 11 key moments from the season to document where Newcastle’s fortunes, in both league and cup, were transformed:
1. Schar starts the party
Newcastle’s first task this season was against Steve Cooper’s newly-promoted Nottingham Forest. Forest made it difficult for Newcastle during the first period as the Magpies grew frustrated in-front of goal. However, Schar’s long-range strike eventually ended their resistance and meant United would begin the season in the perfect way with a win in-front of their own fans.
2. Kieran Trippier and Allan Saint-Maximin star
When Manchester City came to St James’ Park back in August, it was seen as the first major test of Newcastle’s credentials this season. Pep Guardiola’s side came into the game on the back of two wins from their first two games and with the imperious Erling Haaland up-front.
They left the north east battered and bruised having been involved in one of the games of the season. An early strike from the visitors looked like knocking the Magpies off course, but a stunning recovery, spearheaded by Allan Saint-Maximin putting in one of the very best performances to have graced the hallowed turf, saw Newcastle take a 3-1 lead.
Kieran Trippier’s stunning free-kick was the highlight for Newcastle as they went toe-to-toe with the eventual champions. Two goals in quick succession earned the visitors a point but the statement the Magpies made on that day will live long in the memory.
3. Anfield heartbreak and fresh mentality
Fabio Carvalho’s late winner at Anfield was a major blow at the time, however, there were plenty of unintended after effects that helped strengthen the Magpies in the months that followed. After being booed off by Liverpool fans, the club developed a siege-mentality and a team spirit that would drag them through difficult moments through the season.
4. Pope penalty heroics
Newcastle’s journey to the Carabao Cup final started at Prenton Park against Tranmere Rovers before they hosted Crystal Palace in November. A very tight game was decided from the spot as Nick Pope saved three Palace penalties to send the Magpies through to the next round.