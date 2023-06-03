2 . Kieran Trippier and Allan Saint-Maximin star

When Manchester City came to St James’ Park back in August, it was seen as the first major test of Newcastle’s credentials this season. Pep Guardiola’s side came into the game on the back of two wins from their first two games and with the imperious Erling Haaland up-front. They left the north east battered and bruised having been involved in one of the games of the season. An early strike from the visitors looked like knocking the Magpies off course, but a stunning recovery, spearheaded by Allan Saint-Maximin putting in one of the very best performances to have graced the hallowed turf, saw Newcastle take a 3-1 lead. Kieran Trippier’s stunning free-kick was the highlight for Newcastle as they went toe-to-toe with the eventual champions. Two goals in quick succession earned the visitors a point but the statement the Magpies made on that day will live long in the memory.