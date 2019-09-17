'Schoolboy error': Ex-Sunderland striker Darren Bent slams Martin Dubravka's shocker against Liverpool
Former Sunderland striker Darren Bent has slammed Martin Dubravka’s ‘schoolboy error’ during Newcastle United’s defeat at Liverpool.
The stopper’s mistake allowed the Reds to net their second in the 3-1 triumph at Anfield – turning the game on its head after Jethro Willems’ early opener.
Dubravka failed to claim a through ball with Sadio Mane eventually tapping home for Jurgen Klopp’s side.
And Bent believes such mistakes could prove costly with the Magpies ‘scrapping’ at the bottom of the Premier League table.
Speaking to Football Insider, the ex-Black Cat said: “There’s no debate about that whatsoever. He’s come out and I think he’s misjudged it.
“He’s come out and it’s come off his knee, as a goalkeeper these things can’t happen, especially at a club like Newcastle. Their backs are against the wall, they’re scrapping for their lives. Even though it’s five games into the season, they’re scrapping.
“You need your goalkeeper not to make such schoolboy errors. He came out, clearly got there before Mane, all he’s got to do is claim it with his hands, get up and go again. He misjudges it, bounces off his knee, over his head and Mane has a tap in. That second one changed the momentum massively.”
Dubravka remains in talks over a new deal at St James’s Park, and has hinted in recent days that he is ‘close’ to agreeing new terms on Tyneside.
Juventus had been credited with an interest in the stopper over the summer months.