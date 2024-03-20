Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scotland assistant manager John Carver has furiously hit back at questions some players may opt to switch allegiance for a place at this summer's European Championships.

The issue of switching allegiance has often been a tender one, with a number of English-born players using family ties to win a place in the Scotland squad. Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is a prime example, having been born in Lancashire and come through the Premier League side's academy.

Scotland's recent success has seen them qualify for Euro 2024 in Germany and raised questions as to whether they could lure across any more talent in a bid to enjoy success in the summer. Newcastle United quartet Harvey Barnes, Anthony Gordon, Elliot Anderson and Tino Livramento have all been mentioned in the past but Carver, a Magpies academy graduate and former caretaker coach at St James' Park, would not welcome any late changes.

“Loyalty is massive for us so I’d be very surprised,” Carver said of any further attempts to lure players across the border. “It’s important to give these guys who have been loyal and faithful, and who have done really well for this team, an opportunity to be in that squad of 23.

“I think we are almost settled on what we’re going to take away. I’d be very surprised if somebody comes out from nowhere, unless it’s somebody who is like, ‘Wow’, an outstanding player. I’m not going down this street of Anderson and Gordon and all this lot because I’ve had enough of that. I’m sick of talking about that.”

Any potential of Gordon switching allegiance looks set to be fully quashed over the March international break anyway, with the 23-year-old earning his first call-up to the England senior team following an outstanding campaign at St James' Park. The winger is Newcastle's only representative in the squad, joining up with former Everton teammates Jordan Pickford and Jarrad Branthwaite.

