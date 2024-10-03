Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lee Carsley has named his second England squad as interim manager and has included two Newcastle United players.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carsley oversaw wins over the Republic of Ireland and Finland during the last international break as he continues his role as interim England boss. With two more Nations League games to come next week before England conclude their campaign during the November international break, Carsley has the perfect opportunity to stake his claim to become permanent Three Lions manager.

In his latest squad, Carsley hasn’t made too many surprise selections and has called up two Newcastle United players to represent England this international break. Anthony Gordon, who saw just four minutes of action during Euro 2024, will again be given a chance to impress on the international stage having seen his club form improve over the last week or so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Pope has again received a call-up by Carsley after being omitted from Gareth Southgate’s last few squads. Despite keeping just one clean sheet, coming on opening day against Southampton, Pope has made a string of impressive saves for Newcastle United this season which has won vital points for Eddie Howe’s side.

However, one Newcastle United player that has not been called up by Carsley is Tino Livramento. Livramento was called-up for the last set of international games but did not feature in either of those matches as he awaits his senior international debut.

Pope, Gordon and Newcastle United face a trip to Everton before the international break takes centre stage. The Magpies lost 3-0 to Sean Dyche’s side on their last visit to the blue half of Merseyside.

England squad: Dean Henderson (Nottingham Forest), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle United); Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Rico Lewis (Manchester City), John Stones (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City); Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Conor Gallagher (Atletico Madrid), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Angel Gomes (Lille), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal); Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Dominic Solanke (Tottenham Hotspur), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).