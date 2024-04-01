Sean Dyche lays down Everton challenge ahead of Newcastle United clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sean Dyche has challenged his players to lay down a marker against Newcastle United on Tuesday night. The Toffees head to St James’ Park without a win in their last 12 league outings and sit just three points above the relegation zone - with another Premier League points deduction for breaching financial rules looming over them.

Despite their poor form, Dyche’s side will take heart from their 3-0 win in the reverse fixture back in December and the 52-year-old is hopeful that his team can upset the odds and come away from St James’ Park with all three points.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dyche said: "Newcastle have had a great result and they're a good outfit - we know that. We did a really good job tactically and with the delivery of the performance against them earlier in the season.

"We can't rely on that, but it's a good marker that it's achievable to take these games on. It's no easy task. We've got a pretty experienced group, a few are learning as they go, but we expect to go there and deliver a performance. We've had a knock ourselves and now it's about correcting that."