Eddie Howe has stressed the club must be ‘very careful’ over how they manage Kieran Trippier’s calf injury, despite a triple blow at the weekend that could force a reshuffle ahead of the clash with Everton. Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento and Miguel Almiron were all forced off at the weekend with injury with Trippier forced to watch on from the stands after picking up a calf injury last month.

The club have confirmed Lascelles will be out for between six and nine months with an ACL injury but and despite limited options, the club are keen to ensure they manage Trippier’s recovery well ahead of a crucial season run-in. Speaking about the Three Lions defender, Howe admitted his recovery was improving, but urged caution over an immediate return to action: “Kieran is improving.” United’s head coach said.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

“A difficult injury for him. An injury to the calf, one we have to be very careful with and we'd hoped he'd be fit in and around this game but we'll have to wait and see how he goes during this week.

“He's desperate to be involved, he knows what's at stake for us towards the end of the season and his qualities are obvious. We're desperate to have him back but it has to be at the right time.”