Sean Dyche rules Everton player out of Newcastle United clash as duo face late fitness test

The match is shaping up to be a crucial one at both ends of the table as Everton look to fight off relegation while Newcastle hope to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years. Everton currently sit 18th in the Premier League with only goal difference separating them from safety while Newcastle are third in the table heading into their final seven matches of the 2022-23 campaign.

Everton have some injury concerns heading into the match with Seamus Coleman (thigh) and Amadou Onana (groin) doubts for the game. Former Newcastle winger Andros Townsend (knee) won’t be available to face his former side at Goodison Park with Dyche confirming the player is ‘still a bit away’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Seamus and Amadou have been on the grass,” Dyche said in his pre-match press conference. “We’ll make a decision on them. Andros is still a bit away but has been on the grass with the sports science team and just easing back into a kind of return to training programme.”

Sean Dyche, Manager of Everton, looks on during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Everton FC at Selhurst Park on April 22, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

The Toffees will be boosted by the return of Abdoulaye Doucoure following a three match red card suspension while Mason Holgate will miss the match after being sent off against Crystal Palace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle will be looking to build on an impressive 6-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. After scoring five goals in the opening 21 minutes against Spurs at St James’ Park, Howe recognised his side have started slowly in each of their last two away matches at Brentford and Aston Villa.

“They’ve turned into a very strong unit, you’ve seen that this season,” Dyche added on Newcastle. “From signing a lot of players in January and again in the summer but also the good coaching and the good methods Eddie uses.

"I’ve always respected Eddie and what he’s done and what he’s continuing to do. We know they’re a good outfit and that’s been seen not only by what your perception is but by the league table and some of their performances.