Paris Saint-Germain v Newcastle United team news: Eddie Howe 'confirmed' whether Sean Longstaff would be involved after missing the Chelsea match due to injury.

Eddie Howe gave a tongue-in-cheek response when asked if Sean Longstaff would be involved for Newcastle United in the Champions League at Paris Saint-Germain.

Newcastle travelled to France on Monday afternoon ahead of the Tuesday night fixture at Parc des Princes (8pm kick-off). But Longstaff was not on the plane and won't be involved due to an ankle issue.

The midfielder picked up the injury at AFC Bournemouth before the international break and missed Saturday's 4-1 win over Chelsea at St James' Park as a result.

Howe said after the Chelsea match that Longstaff would 'probably not' make the trip to Paris.

And following the Newcastle squad's arrival at Parc des Princes for pre-match training, Howe was asked whether Longstaff would be involved on Tuesday.

"Quite remote as he hasn't travelled, so I doubt it," The Magpies' boss smirked. "Not too much change [from Chelsea] to be honest. We're as we were apart from the lads who can't play in the Champions League."

