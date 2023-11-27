Eddie Howe's sarcastic response when asked if Newcastle United star would play v PSG
Paris Saint-Germain v Newcastle United team news: Eddie Howe 'confirmed' whether Sean Longstaff would be involved after missing the Chelsea match due to injury.
Eddie Howe gave a tongue-in-cheek response when asked if Sean Longstaff would be involved for Newcastle United in the Champions League at Paris Saint-Germain.
Newcastle travelled to France on Monday afternoon ahead of the Tuesday night fixture at Parc des Princes (8pm kick-off). But Longstaff was not on the plane and won't be involved due to an ankle issue.
The midfielder picked up the injury at AFC Bournemouth before the international break and missed Saturday's 4-1 win over Chelsea at St James' Park as a result.
Howe said after the Chelsea match that Longstaff would 'probably not' make the trip to Paris.
And following the Newcastle squad's arrival at Parc des Princes for pre-match training, Howe was asked whether Longstaff would be involved on Tuesday.
"Quite remote as he hasn't travelled, so I doubt it," The Magpies' boss smirked. "Not too much change [from Chelsea] to be honest. We're as we were apart from the lads who can't play in the Champions League."
Longstaff scored in Newcastle's 4-1 win over PSG at St James' Park back in October
Newcastle are without 14 players for the Champions League clash with a number of players out injured and players such as Mark Gillespie, Matt Ritchie, Emil Krafth and Javier Manquillo ineligible to play in the competition after being left out of the squad. The Magpies head into the game needing a result or else they will be knocked out of the competition. A draw may also not be enough to advance to the last-16 should AC Milan beat Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.