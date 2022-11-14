Joe Willock scored the only goal of the game as Newcastle headed into the World Cup break sitting third in the Premier League table with 30 points after 15 games. The Magpies have lost just once so far this season and are four points clear inside the Champions League places.

Following the win, Newcastle briefly went just four points off the top of the table before Arsenal secured a 2-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers in Saturday’s late kick-off.

When the Arsenal game was still goalless, Longstaff’s Newcastle team-mate Callum Wilson admitted to checking the Premier League table.

But when Longstaff was asked himself if he’s paying attention to United’s lofty standing in the top flight, he replied: “Not really. I think Wils just shouted ‘I think we’re five points off top’ or something, but he’s the only one.

“Everyone just ignored him. The first half of the season has been really, really good and whoever has played, we’ve had contributions from everyone.

"It’s been really, really positive and that culminated [against Chelsea], everyone knew driving to the stadium that it was going to be a special night and we just had to make sure we turned up and I think we did that.

"I think it was a really good game even at 0-0 it was still a good game and we’re just happy to get the three points.”

Newcastle head into the break on the back of five wins in a row and a 10 game unbeaten streak in the Premier League, the club’s longest in over a decade.

“We’re taking it game by game, it sounds boring but that is the message from the staff,” Longstaff added.