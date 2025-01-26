Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United have been linked with signing Newcastle United midfielder Jamie Miley this month.

Miley spent the first-half of the season on-loan at League Two side Newport County - but injury issues plagued his time at Rodney Parade as he made just eight appearances in all competitions. Newcastle United, therefore, opted to recall him from his loan earlier this month amid reported interest from the EFL in a permanent transfer for the midfielder.

Hartlepool United, who are currently in the Vanarama National League, have also been linked with a move for Miley this month. The 21-year-old sat in the stands at the Gateshead International Stadium on Tuesday night as Newcastle United Under-21’s triumphed 4-2 in the National League Cup.

Anthony Limbrick, who is currently head coach at Hartlepool United with Lennie Lawrence as manager following the departure of Darren Sarll, spoke about Hartlepool’s planned transfer activity with Miley among those being linked with a move to the Suit Direct Stadium.

“I think it's unfair to comment exactly on individual players," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport. “We are working hard behind the scenes to try and get some in. The negotiations are ongoing and we're continuing to talk to the players, so we'll see how we go.”

Miley played a big role during pre-season on Tyneside, handed starts against Hull City and Girona by Eddie Howe and was sent to Newport for his first taste of senior football.