Sergio Conceicao 'interested' in Newcastle United job
Sergio Conceicao is “interested” in succeeding Rafa Benitez at Newcastle United, according to a report.
By Miles Starforth
Thursday, 27 June, 2019, 20:22
The club this week revealed that it had failed to persuade Benitez to extend his stay at St James’s Park.
Benitez will formally end his association with United on Sunday when his contract expires.
Conceicao led Porto to the Portuguese league title last year after succeeding Nuno Espirito Santo at the club.
The 44-year-old, linked to Newcastle by Sky Sports, is under contract until 2020.