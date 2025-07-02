Serie A club plan bid for £15m-rated Celtic winger watched by Newcastle United

The latest transfer talk from Newcastle United as a Serie A club consider a bid for a Magpies target.

Italian club Como are reportedly ready to make one last push to sign Newcastle United transfer target Nicolas Kuhn amid reports Celtic have set out their demands for the winger.

Sky Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio has reported the Serie A outfit are ready to ‘make one last attempt’ to land the former Germany Under-20 winger as they look to continue what has already been a productive summer transfer window. With the future of head coach Cesc Fabregas now secured after they saw off interest from Champions League finalists Inter, Como have already secured deals for Barcelona left-back Alex Valle, Brazilian youngster Fellipe Jack and Dinamo Zagreb’s highly-rated midfielder Martin Butarina. A double deal for AC Milan duo Malick Thiaw and Alvaro Morata in also said to be in the works as Fabregas looks to build on the momentum of a mid-table finish in their first season back in Italian football’s top flight since 2002/03 campaign.

Newcastle are believed to have monitored Kuhn’s progress at Celtic as the German winger has helped Brendan Rodgers’ side dominate the Scottish game in recent seasons. Since joining the Hoops from Rapid Vienna in a £3 million deal in January 2024, the 25-year-old has become a two-time Premiership champion and has lifted the Scottish Cup and League Cup during that time. In total, Kuhn has scored 24 goals and provided 18 assists in 69 appearances in all competitions and that form has led to speculation over interest from several clubs across Europe.

Bundesliga club RB Leipzig are reportedly the latest to shown an interest in the winger and German news outlet Der Western have now claimed Celtic have told interested parties they will start the bidding at £14.9 million and hope to secure over £17 million. Furthermore, the Daily Record have reported Celtic have received no official bid from Leipzig. However, Di Marzio has claimed Como will make another attempt to land Kuhn after holding ‘serious talks’ over the last week - but could turn their attention towards a move for AZ Alkmaar’s Jayden Adda should they be unsuccessful.

What has Celtic star Nicolas Kuhn said about his future?

Although the winger has not addressed the transfer talk since the end of the season, Kuhn did discuss his Celtic future in an interview with The Mirror in March.

He said: “When I signed here (Celtic), I said the challenge was to win everything. And so far, it has been really great to be here, I’ve really liked it. Hopefully, there will be some more trophies to come this season. And my contract here runs until 2029, so I’m very much looking forward to what is ahead.”

Back in November, Kuhn’s agent, Christian Nerlinger, said: “The speculation is not an issue for us. We have found a home for Nicolas at Celtic. We are not, never, walking out on Celtic without being together with the club because this success story was created by Celtic. I know from my time at Rangers it was very hard to get something out of the television rights so, of course, they need to find these success stories – identify a player, buy him for £3million and sell him for £20-£25million – but we will do everything together with the club.”

