Shock Newcastle United recall for midfielder as Eddie Howe loses key man to injury

Jonjo Shelvey has made a surprise return to the Newcastle United squad.

By Miles Starforth
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Shelvey – who suffered a hamstring injury which needed surgery in July – is on the bench for this afternoon’s game against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Newcastle United plan World Cup break friendlies

Asked about the midfielder on Friday, head coach Eddie Howe said: “Yeah, he’s getting closer. He's trained, not necessarily full training at this moment in time, but he’s very, very close. He’s doing very well.”

Joelinton replaces Joe Willock in the starting XI. Allan Saint-Maximin, however, has suffered what has been described as a “setback” after returning from a hamstring injury last weekend, and is not involved. Howe’s also without Alexander Isak.

Newcastle, sixth in the Premier League, are a place and a point behind their hosts.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Newcastle team: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton, Murphy, Almiron, Wilson. Subs: Karius, Lascelles, Shelvey, Lewis, Targett, Wood, Fraser, Willock, Anderson.

MANCHESTER UNITED: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton.
