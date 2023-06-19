Bournemouth have appointed former Rayo Vallecano manager Andoni Iraola on a two-year deal, shortly after confimring the departure of O’Neil.

O’Neil was initially appointed in temporary charge of Bournemouth following Scott Parker’s sacking last August before taking on the role permanently. Despite a poor start to the 2022-23 season, O’Neil helped guide The Cherries away from relegation danger and up to 15th in the Premier League table.

The 40-year-old won 11, drew six and lost 20 of his 37 matches in charge at Bournemouth in what was his first senior management role.

A Bournemouth club statement claims O’Neil’s replacement will be confirmed ‘imminently’, with Iraola already in place to be announced.

Chairman and owner Bill Foley said via the club website: “We’re so excited to welcome Andoni to the club. With his contract in Spain coming to an end this summer we wanted to act quickly.

“He was highly sought after by other clubs across the continent, and his style of play has been an important factor in making this decision. His achievements in Spain have certainly been very impressive, and we’re confident that he is the right man to lead our next chapter.

