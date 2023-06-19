Joselu arrived at Newcastle United during Rafa Benitez's time as manager with a “point to prove”.

The striker – who today rejoined former club Real Madrid after yesterday winning the Nations League with Spain – never fully made that point in his St James’ Park.

Yet Joselu still proved to be an astute acquisition.

Back in the summer of 2017, then-manager Benitez wanted another striker, as he did not feel that Aleksandar Mitrovic could perform the role he had in mind.

Mitrovic was a popular figure on Tyneside at the time, but Benitez wanted a different kind of target man to lead the line.

Benitez wanted brains as well as brawn up front, but the problem was that he did not have much money to spend at the club, which was then owned by Mike Ashley.

The solution was a £5million move for Joselu, who had played "below his levels" at Stoke City. Importantly, Joselu had the tactical acumen Benitez wanted from his main striker.

Speaking at the time, Benitez said: “We know the player, and we know he has the potential. Was he playing at his level at Stoke? Maybe not, (but) he has the potential to do well for us.”

No-brainer

The move didn't particularly excite a fanbase hoping for higher-profile signigs following promotion, but the player was excited by the move.

“Rafa Benitez is a very, very good manager,” said Joselu. “He was the biggest reason I signed for Newcastle.

“I feel like I have a point to prove. I’m in the best league in the world. I know I played two years ago in the Premier League. But I want to be important in this club, in this team, and I will try to do my best to score goals and help win games.”

Joselu scored four goals as newly-promoted United finished 10th in the Premier League.

Ahead of the 2018/19 season, Joselu was among a group of players made available for interview at the team’s plush hotel in County Kildare, Ireland on a baking-hot July afternoon.

'Trusted' player

And Joselu, "trusted" by Benitez, was asked about the pressure on Newcastle strikers.

"When you play as a striker, the pressure’s different at all the clubs,” said Joselu. “All the people focus on you, because you have to score every game. It's difficult, because this league's so hard.

"I think last season we had a good season. All the strikers in this team scored goals."

On playing for the club, he added: "It's a very nice city, very nice stadium, very nice supporters – and very nice team-mates."

Asked about his personal highs and lows, and criticism, the season before, Joselu, revealingly, added: "I don't think about it. I think positive, always."

Joselu scored in two of the club’s first three games, but the arrival of loanee Salomon Rondon, a striker at the peak of his powers at the time, restricted him to just five Premier League starts, and there was an inevitability about his departure at the end of the campaign.

Spain's Joselu lifts the Nations League trophy last night.

Joselu followed Benitez out of the door in the summer of 2019 – and he hasn’t looked back since.

A move to Espanyol last summer followed a successful three-year spell at Alaves, and he made a belated debut for Spain, aged 32, earlier this year.

Joselu came off the bench in yesterday’s Nations League final against Croatia in Rotterdam, which was on penalties by Spain.