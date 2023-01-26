Simon Jordan impressed by Newcastle United £60m January transfer decision
Newcastle United remain in pursuit of Everton winger Anthony Gordon heading into the final days of the January transfer window.
Newcastle United pushing to sign Anthony Gordon from Everton
Newcastle have been locked in discussions regarding a potential transfer for Gordon, who has missed the last three days of training at Finch Farm. But there remains a gap in the two clubs’ valuation of the player.
Everton previously quoted £60million for Gordon with Newcastle having a £35million bid rejected in the summer. The managerless Merseyside outfit are holding out for as high a fee as possible though Newcastle are seemingly unwilling to pay more than the £35million they deem the 21-year-old is worth.
Simon Jordan impressed with Newcastle United’s transfer conduct
And talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan has praised the manner in which The Magpies are conducting their transfer business.
“Good on Newcastle by the way,” he said. “Everton need the money so they are going to try and jack the transfer price up but it's good that Newcastle aren't running to spend as much money as people anticipated they would."
Newcastle have spent over £200million over the previous two transfer windows but are yet to confirm a major January signing so far this window.
“They're spending decent money and they're buying decent players but they're doing it in a way that is more holistic.
"I suppose that sounds a bit ridiculous when you're spending £200million over two transfer windows but they could go harder and harder, go higher and do what they want but they're going to pay what people are worth and it's nice to see.”