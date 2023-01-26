Newcastle United pushing to sign Anthony Gordon from Everton

Newcastle have been locked in discussions regarding a potential transfer for Gordon, who has missed the last three days of training at Finch Farm. But there remains a gap in the two clubs’ valuation of the player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton previously quoted £60million for Gordon with Newcastle having a £35million bid rejected in the summer. The managerless Merseyside outfit are holding out for as high a fee as possible though Newcastle are seemingly unwilling to pay more than the £35million they deem the 21-year-old is worth.

Simon Jordan is pleased with how Newcastle United have approached a deal regarding Everton's Anthony Gordon (Getty Images)

Simon Jordan impressed with Newcastle United’s transfer conduct

And talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan has praised the manner in which The Magpies are conducting their transfer business.

“Good on Newcastle by the way,” he said. “Everton need the money so they are going to try and jack the transfer price up but it's good that Newcastle aren't running to spend as much money as people anticipated they would."

Newcastle have spent over £200million over the previous two transfer windows but are yet to confirm a major January signing so far this window.

“They're spending decent money and they're buying decent players but they're doing it in a way that is more holistic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad