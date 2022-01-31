Kieran Trippier (L) and Chris Wood (R) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

TalkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan has argued that Newcastle United’s approach to the January transfer window should prove to be enough to ensure that they avoid relegation this season.

The Toon Army have been able to spend their vast, newfound wealth for the first time this month, and have been suitably proactive, wrapping up deals for Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes, and Matt Targett already.

With a matter of hours left before this evening’s deadline passes, Eddie Howe’s men are still in the running for a number of potential transfers, including late moves for Brighton defender Dan Burn and Manchester United playmaker Jesse Lingard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But as the end of the window rapidly approaches, Jordan has voiced his admiration for Newcastle’s relatively measured spending spree.

Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: “They need points now. They need to be racking up points now, so buying players now, getting across the line in a month that has a short fixture list was the right thing to do.

“Whether they’ve got good value for them, let’s be honest about it, I don’t think they really should care that much because they’ve got the ability to overcome any mistakes they make.

“You can get too many, and you can do what Fulham did when they went up a couple of years ago - just flood the dressing room with a whole raft of new players.

“Five or six players coming in to balance off the playing squad that you’ve got there, because you can’t just jettison the whole playing squad by having a whole new raft of players come in. I think five, six, seven players is probably what Newcastle needed.”

He added: “£125 million or so, on paper, sounds like a lot of money, but in the real world of football, where Newcastle will say they’ve constantly under-invested for years in the past, this will balance it up.