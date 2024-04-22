Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manchester United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has seemingly taken aim at Newcastle United once again.

Newcastle and Manchester United are currently locked in discussions regarding a compensation package for sporting director Dan Ashworth. Ashworth is currently on gardening leave which will run until 2026 if an agreement to release the 53-year-old from his contract at St James’ Park cannot be found.

The Magpies are holding out for a £21million settlement for Ashworth and will not allow him to join Man United until after the summer transfer window regardless of whether an agreement is reached.

Speaking during the BBC’s broadcast of the London Marathon, participant Ratcliffe discussed Man United’s recruitment struggles.

“It’s a long journey,” he said. “One of the biggest problems we have in football [at the minute] is we get these new guys to come into the team, they’re really capable people, but they’re all on gardening leave. So it takes six months, a year or even eighteen months [for them to start].

“It’s a real issue in football at the moment. To make a change, we need to bring people in.” Newcastle search for a new sporting director is understood to be at an advanced stage. AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini was the latest name to be linked with the role along with the likes of Phil Giles, Tiago Pinto and Paul Mitchell.