Newcastle’s clean sheet & unbeaten run

Newcastle kept consecutive clean sheets against Crystal Palace, Chelsea, Bournemouth, Leicester City and Leeds United in the league and Carabao Cup to end 2022. Eddie Howe’s side go into the match against the Gunners on the back of a 14 game unbeaten run which has seen them concede just five goals in all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fabian Schar of Newcastle United reacts during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Leeds United at St. James Park on December 31, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s winning & scoring streak

Arsenal have scored in every league game they have played and haven’t dropped points at the Emirates Stadium so far this campaign. In fact, Newcastle were the last side to keep a clean sheet against Arsenal in the Premier League when they won 2-0 at St James’s Park in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Either Arsenal’s perfect home record or Newcastle’s clean sheet record will have to give on Tuesday.

Newcastle’s losing & goalless streak at Arsenal

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies haven't had much luck visiting the Emirates in recent years, losing their last 11 and not scoring in their last seven.

But even after the frustration of a goalless draw against Leeds United, Newcastle can take confidence from their recent form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Standards rising at Newcastle

Defender Fabian Schar is one of several players yet to taste defeat this season and has helped the side boast the best defensive record in the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These days when we drop two points it is a disappointment," Schar said. “But even in games like [Leeds], the team defended really well.

“We do not give away many chances. We have been pretty solid most of the season. Everyone knows their job and what to do. It means if we keep a clean sheet then we will at least get the point.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Newcastle currently sitting third in the Premier League table after 17 matches, Schar admitted standards are continuing to rise at the club.

“When you see where we are now then yes we set high standards and do not like to fall below them,” he added. “It shows how much we have improved not only are we looking to keep those standards, we want to improve them.

Advertisement Hide Ad