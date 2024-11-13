Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Newcastle United and England captain has given his take on Sunderland's push for promotion into the Premier League.

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has claimed he wants to see Sunderland return to the Premier League - but joked it was only because it would ‘guarantee six points’ for the Magpies next season.

The Black Cats are currently sat at the top of the Championship table after making an impressive start to life under head coach Regis Le Bris. The former Lorient boss was the somewhat surprise choice to take charge at the Stadium of Light during the summer - but he has gone a long way to silencing any doubts over his ability by leading his side to just two defeats in their opening 15 games of the league season. Despite drawing their last three league games, Le Bris’ men are level on points with fellow promotion candidates Sheffield United as the season takes a pause for the final international break of the calendar year.

There are some major tests lying in wait for Sunderland when they return to league action later this month as they face the Blades, West Bromwich Albion and a Millwall side that have exceeded all expectations and currently sit just two points shy of the play-off places. With the Black Cats now firmly in a race for promotion, there has been talk of a first league derby since 2016 becoming a realistic possibility for next season.

There was a rare Wear-Tyne derby clash in the FA Cup third round earlier this year as a Dan Ballard own goal and a brace from Magpies striker Alexander Isak helped Newcastle to a 3-0 win at the Stadium of Light as they claimed the bragging rights for the first time since a Ryan Taylor free-kick edged out the Black Cats in August 2011. Sunderland came out on top in six consecutive fixtures between 2012 and 2015 - but both sides have suffered relegations mean a 1-1 draw at St James Park was the last time the historic rivals have met in the Premier League.

When asked if he would like to see the Black Cats back in the top flight, he told The Rest is Football Podcast: “Yes, definitely. Absolutely. We want Sunderland back in the Premier League because it's guaranteed six points for us, isn't it? That might come back and bite me in the future. You want to play in those games. They're great derby games to play in St James' and at Sunderland. So, yeah, I want them. I do actually want them back up because they're not only good games for the players, but for the fans to look forward to as well.”