While Covid-hit Leicester are currently recovering from a Europa League group stage knockout at Napoli on Thursday evening, The Magpies are, ‘touch wood’, in good shape heading into the match at The King Power Stadium.

Howe will be hoping to guide Newcastle to back-to-back Premier League wins following last weekend’s 1-0 victory over Burnley at St. James’s Park.

That match saw Miguel Almiron handed his first start under the new boss – who was left impressed by the midfielder’s performance down the right flank.

Miguel Almiron of Newcastle United reacts after a missed chance during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Burnley at St. James Park on December 04, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The Paraguay international came close to scoring on a number of occasions and his work-rate and endeavour gave Howe plenty of food for thought with Ryan Fraser now back in contention having missed the Burnley game with a slight hamstring issue.

"This is what you what you want in my position," Howe said in his pre-match press conference.

“If you give someone an opportunity, you want them to take it and you want them to leave positive thoughts in your mind. I thought Miggy did that last week.

“His energy is very infectious and his attitude, you can see from how he plays, what he gives the team. I thought his work rate, from a defensive perspective, was very, very good.

“But also he had really good moments, going forward. He’s a very good runner in behind, physically he is excellent. His stats from the weekend were incredible really. So he's gonna be a really, really important for us, he’s someone that I really like.”

