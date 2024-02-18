Southampton set to secure six-figure deal for Newcastle United and Arsenal target

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Championship promotion contenders Southampton have reportedly beaten Newcastle United to the signing of Irish wonderkid Romeo Akachukwu.

The 17-year-old midfielder spent time on trial at St James Park during pre-season and featured for the Magpies Under-21s during friendly fixtures against North East non-league clubs Hebburn Town and Spennymoor Town before returning to League of Ireland club Waterford. The Republic of Ireland youth international was a late substitute in his side's 1-1 draw with Shelbourne on Friday night and has already scored four goals in just 28 appearances for the Blues.

Newcastle and Premier League rivals Arsenal were believed to be maintaining a watching brief on Akachukwu's progress - but it now appears Southampton have stolen a march on both clubs by agreeing what is described as 'a landmark deal' for the talented youngster. The Irish Independent have claimed the Saints have agreed a £420,000 deal with Waterford, with the League of Ireland receiving an initial fee of £320,000 and a further £100,000 will be paid in bonuses if Akachukwu's progress meets set criteria.

The move will be seen as something of a coup for Southampton as they secure a deal for a player that was instrumental in Waterford's promotion to the League of Ireland Premier Division last season as he scored a hat-trick in their First Division play-off quarter-final victory over Athlone Town beofre appearing in semi-final and final wins against Cobh Ramblers and Cork City.