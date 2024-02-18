Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United have posted a tease of the new developments coming to St James’ Park and Strawberry Place. Building work to construct a fan zone outside the stadium is currently underway and is expected to be open by the summer - with hopes that it could be completed before the end of the season.

The St James’ STACK will be a place where supporters can congregate, eat and drink ahead of games and be open all year round for people to enjoy on non-match days. The development was announced after Newcastle purchased the leasehold land at Strawberry Place next to St James' Park from developers. The fan zone will remain on the site for three years.

In a post on X, the Magpies posted a photo of a billboard on the site of the new development reading: ‘St James’ STACK, presented by Sela, coming soon’. A STACK development used to be open in Pilgrim Place in the city centre, but was closed in May 2022 to make way for the Pilgrim Quarter development.

Speaking to the Gazette about the new proposed St James’ STACK, Newcastle United CEO Darren Eales said: "We're full steam ahead on [the fan zone]. Our plan is to get it open for that Spring, Summer time and we're looking to try and get it open for the end of the season, certainly by the start of next season to have that fully open.

"To be clear it's not just on matchday, St James' Stack will be open seven days a week and we're excited because it gives us more of that footprint. It goes back to our fan base and we've got this amazing fan base which is twice the size of St James' Park.