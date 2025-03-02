Newcastle United have been handed a major blow ahead of next month’s Carabao Cup final after Anthony Gordon was shown a red card during their FA Cup clash against Brighton.

Newcastle United news:

With the two teams level at 1-1 and extra-time looming, a hopeful pass was played through the Brighton backline before Gary Beswick’s offside flag brought play to a halt. Gordon, however, continued to chase after the ball before pushing Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke in the back of the head.

With the play stopped, it was a needless decision for Gordon to give referee Anthony Taylor who brandished a red card, much to the disagreement and bewilderment of the vast majority packed into St James’ Park. Gordon was given his marching orders with the Magpies forced to play the rest of the 90 minutes with ten men.

As it turned out, Newcastle had to play just a few minutes with a man down before Tariq Lamptey was also shown a red card. The full-back brought down Jacob Murphy and was given a second yellow card after being booked in the first half for fouling Gordon.

Whilst Gordon’s red card didn’t impact Sunday’s game for too long, it could have major consequences, particularly with their Carabao Cup final against Liverpool in the near future.

Will Anthony Gordon be suspended for the Carabao Cup final?

Gordon was shown a straight red card for violent conduct, an offence that comes with it a three-match ban. Newcastle United can appeal the decision, of course, but it seems at this stage an unlikely one to be successful.

The FA defines ‘violent conduct’ as : ‘Violent conduct is when a player uses or attempts to use excessive force or brutality against an opponent when not challenging for the ball, or against a team-mate, team official, match official, spectator or any other person, regardless of whether contact is made.

‘In addition, a player who, when not challenging for the ball, deliberately strikes an opponent or any other person on the head or face with the hand or arm, is guilty of violent conduct unless the force used was negligible.’

Do FA Cup red cards carry over?

Yes, red card and subsequent suspensions do carry over from domestic competition to domestic competition. This means that Gordon will miss Newcastle United’s Premier League clash with West Ham on Monday 10 March, their Carabao Cup final against Liverpool and their Premier League clash against Brentford on Wednesday 2 April.

Lightening strikes twice

Of course, Newcastle United fans know this feeling all too well. In the match before their previous Carabao Cup final appearance, Nick Pope was sent off for deliberate handball - coincidentally it was also Taylor on that occasion who showed Pope the red card.

The former Burnley man was handed a one match ban and thus missed their defeat to Manchester United. Loris Karius made his debut in that final.

Bruno Guimaraes, who was shown a red card for violent conduct in the second leg of their semi-final win over Southampton was able to play at Wembley that time, having served his three-match ban during the Premier League games in between.