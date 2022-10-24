First half goals from Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron were enough to secure the three points for Newcastle at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium despite Harry Kane pulling a goal back for the hosts in the second half.

Another composed defensive performance from Botman and his team mates helped The Magpies climb up to fourth in the table, with their record of having the best defence in the Premier League still intact.

“First half we controlled the game well, but if we went in 0-0 at the break it could have been more difficult so the attackers did well [to score],” he said. “We're happy with everybody and the whole squad competed.

Sven Botman of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

“[Spurs] were shooting from a far distance at the beginning but they have a lot of qualities. First 10 minutes were a little bit hard for us but then after we did very well.”

Following the win, pundit and former Spurs player Jamie Redknapp described Botman as a ‘special’ player and a ‘real leader of men’.

And the 22-year-old is yet to lose a competitive match as a Newcastle player since joining the club from Lille for £35million in the summer – winning six and drawing five of his 11 appearances in all competitions.

“It's been good,” he said, reflecting on his start. “Good results every time [I've played]. We've done well so far and we'd like to keep doing this.