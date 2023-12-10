'Huge' - Newcastle United double injury boost & fitness update after major blow at Spurs
Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 Newcastle United: Eddie Howe has pointed to his side's injury situation following a heavy defeat.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Newcastle United's injury situation took its toll once again as they were beaten 4-1 at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon.
The result comes shortly after a 3-0 defeat at Everton on Thursday night as Newcastle's poor away form continues. It's now three consecutive away defeats in the Premier League for Eddie Howe's side with nine goals conceded and just one scored.
Destiny Udogie gave Spurs the lead before a Richarlison double and penalty from Son Heung-Min made it 4-0 heading into the closing stages where Joelinton grabbed a late consolation for The Magpies.
Reflecting on the match, Howe said: "We had our moments but we gave everything without the resources to give more. It is difficult because we play on Wednesday, this is what we wanted. We hoped to have the squad to cope with that but we've had worse injuries than any team that I can remember.
"You have to critique like you would normally; we weren't in rhythm around the box and laced conviction. We didn't defend the goals well enough. The moments were there, we had chances. There is always more, you can push yourself even when you're tired."
Newcastle welcomed Sean Longstaff and Callum Wilson back from injury as they came off the bench at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
"We have light at the end of the tunnel," Howe added. "Callum [Wilson] and [Sean] Longstaff are two huge players for us. We have to be positive, take the pain and come fighting.
When asked if the pair were ready to start matches ahead of Wednesday's Champions League match against AC Milan, Howe told The Gazette: "They will be better for today. That was a good 30 minutes for them but we'll have to take it game by game."