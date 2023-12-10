Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United's injury situation took its toll once again as they were beaten 4-1 at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon.

The result comes shortly after a 3-0 defeat at Everton on Thursday night as Newcastle's poor away form continues. It's now three consecutive away defeats in the Premier League for Eddie Howe's side with nine goals conceded and just one scored.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Destiny Udogie gave Spurs the lead before a Richarlison double and penalty from Son Heung-Min made it 4-0 heading into the closing stages where Joelinton grabbed a late consolation for The Magpies.

Reflecting on the match, Howe said: "We had our moments but we gave everything without the resources to give more. It is difficult because we play on Wednesday, this is what we wanted. We hoped to have the squad to cope with that but we've had worse injuries than any team that I can remember.

"You have to critique like you would normally; we weren't in rhythm around the box and laced conviction. We didn't defend the goals well enough. The moments were there, we had chances. There is always more, you can push yourself even when you're tired."

Newcastle welcomed Sean Longstaff and Callum Wilson back from injury as they came off the bench at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have light at the end of the tunnel," Howe added. "Callum [Wilson] and [Sean] Longstaff are two huge players for us. We have to be positive, take the pain and come fighting.