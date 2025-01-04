Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tottenham Hotspur have several fitness concerns heading into Saturday’s Premier League match against Newcastle United (12:30pm kick-off).

Eight senior players have already been ruled out due to injury and suspension while Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou revealed that several members of his squad had been suffering with illness in the build-up to the match. One player suffering with illness is thought to be former Newcastle goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

With first-choice goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario already ruled out due to injury, Spurs could have to turn to third-choice goalkeeper Brandon Austin at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Austin has been at Tottenham since his youth but is still yet to make his competitive debut for the club.

The 25-year-old is set to start in goal for Spurs, according to talkSPORT reports. Other unnamed players are also thought to be suffering with illness.

The home side will also be without full-back Destiny Udogie, who has been ruled out for ‘around six weeks’ with a hamstring problem following the 2-2 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Rodrigo Bentancur is also suspended for the match following a yellow card against Wolves.

Guglielmo Vicario, Richarlison, Ben Davies, Cristian Romero, Mikey Moore and Micky van de Ven remain sidelined for Saturday’s match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“Destiny his hamstring, looks around six weeks for him,” Postecoglou said. “We lose Bentancur suspended. None of the injured ones are back yet. We've had a bit of an illness bug with a few not training.

“At this stage Richy and Mikey Moore are the next cabs off the rank, we're hoping next week. Ben, Micky and Romero all kind of around the same time, back end of January.”

Newcastle will be without Fabian Schar due to suspension while Emil Krafth, Jamaal Lascelles, Nick Pope and Callum Wilson remain sidelined due to injury. Eddie Howe has declared Sven Botman ‘available’ for the trip this weekend after almost 10 months out with an ACL injury.

Botman is in Howe’s thoughts for a return to first-team action but a recall for summer signing Lloyd Kelly at centre-back is looking likely.

Newcastle will be looking for a sixth successive win in all competitions after a 2-0 win at Manchester United on Monday.