Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope is looking to return from injury before the end of January as uncertainty surrounds Martin Dubravka’s future.

Pope picked up a knee injury in the closing stages of Newcastle’s 4-2 defeat at Brentford last month. Dubravka has been brought back into the side and The Magpies’ form has dramatically improved with five wins in a row and just one goal conceded.

Dubravka is yet to concede in the Premier League so far this season, keeping four clean sheets and only having to make four saves. His form has also been praised by head coach Eddie Howe, who has continually highlighted the goalkeeper’s impressive distribution.

But the Slovakian, who is out of contract at the end of the season, has reportedly agreed to join Saudi Pro League club Al Shabab this month.

Reports from Saudi Arabia claim a deal is in place for Dubravka to leave Newcastle. The Gazette understands Newcastle are yet to sanction the deal due to Pope’s injury and Dubravka’s current place in the side.

That situation could soon change once Pope returns to fitness, but that could still be weeks away.

“Nick is starting goalkeeping work, he's back on the grass diving but is still not fully training with the group,” Howe revealed. “He's still got a bit to go but I think his knee is in a good place.”

Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka celebrates after the third goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Aston Villa FC.

Dubravka joined Newcastle from Sparta Prague in 2018 and has gone on to make 169 appearances for the club. He spent half a season on loan at Manchester United following the signing of Nick Pope in 2022-23 but was limited to just two Carabao Cup appearances.

Providing an update on Dubravka, Howe said: “The situation with Martin is, we would not want him to leave but of course you have to respect and understand the player’s wishes as well in this. It’s not as clear-cut as everyone would necessarily have you think.

“Martin is out-of-contract as well in the summer so that is a different dynamic to add into the mix. It’s all hypothetical.

“Martin is and has been fully committed, I think he’s been outstanding and a brilliant professional to work with. I’ve got a lot of respect for him and I think he’s done really well when you consider he didn’t play a lot of football when coming into the team. Fair play to him and how he’s handled that situation.”

Newcastle also have summer signings Odysseas Vlachodimos and John Ruddy as part of their goalkeeping group, as well as Mark Gillespie.