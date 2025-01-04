Alexander Isak told to leave Newcastle United after £150m Arsenal transfer claim & 'talks'
Isak is in fine form for Newcastle after scoring eight goals in his last six Premier League games and being nominated for the December player of the month award in the process. The 25-year-old striker ended 2024 with 28 goals in 40 matches for Newcastle in all competitions.
Isak’s form in 2024 thrust him into the conversation as one of the best strikers in world football. As such, several top clubs are being told to pursue the Swede.
Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson urged his former club Arsenal to ‘break the bank’ for Isak after a £150million valuation from Newcastle was reported by The Telegraph.
“If I was Arsenal and I had the money I would go out and buy Isak, I’d break the bank for him,” Merson said. “I think he’s the best of the best and he takes Arsenal to another level.
“I think if they can get hold of Isak, who I think is the best in the business at the moment, I think that would be a massive coup for Arsenal. Sorry, Newcastle fans!
“The way Arsenal play, I would have to go with Isak [over Erling Haaland]. Arsenal have got a lot of build-up play and they want the forward to join in, whether it be [Kai] Havertz or [Gabriel] Jesus, the way they play through the lines.
“He probably suits Arsenal more than Haaland, but that’s a terrible question to be asking someone two days into the new year. For Arsenal, I think they take Isak because of the way they play.”
Isak was also asked about his reported price tag by Sky Sports after being named man of the match against Manchester United.
“No, it doesn’t really faze me too much,” he said. “I think that’s more for you guys and for fans to talk about.
“I’m in the middle of the season and I think it’s going really well for me and the team, so, you know, all my focus is here. I’m really happy with how things are going. My focus is on the pitch.”
Newcastle head coach Howe has had what have been described as ‘positive talks’ with Isak regarding his future at the club. And he echoed his striker’s message when asked about the media speculation.
“I think it comes with the territory now, to be honest,” he said. Maybe in my very early days, that would have maybe left more of an impression, but I think the position that I'm in now, you sort of ignore it and it's irrelevant.
“There'll be so much talk and noise and rumour. You can't control it all - you can't even begin to try, so you just have to ignore it and just focus on the facts.”
On Merson’s claim, Howe added: “It's the first I have heard of it so I need to see the comments. But our players are loved by us and wanted by us.
"We have massive games to come and we need them to perform. Their focus can only be on what they are delivering in the here and now, we can only control what we can control.
"I don't see that [Isak and Arsenal talk] being an issue for us, especially in this window. We have so many big games to come and we are very focused, and the players are focused on having a great season, that is all that concerns at the moment."
