Newcastle United have been linked with a surprise move for Sheffield United’s Will Osula this summer amid reports that Paul Dummett could sign for the Blades.

Osula made 21 Premier League appearances for the Blades last season but failed to score a goal as they were relegated from the top-flight. The 20-year-old is a product of Sheffield United’s academy and enjoyed a successful loan spell at Derby County during the 2022/23 season, netting on five occasions for the Rams.

And recent reports have linked him with a surprise move to St James’ Park this summer as the Magpies look to add depth to their attacking options. Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Carlton Palmer believes a move for Osula would cost around £10m this summer and be a big blow for Chris Wilder should he lose the striker: “It has emerged that Eddie Howe and Newcastle United are poised to make a surprise move for Sheffield United centre-forward William Osula,” Palmer told Football League World.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

“The 20-year-old is under contract at Sheffield United until the summer of 2027. Sheffield United will not be keen to sell William ahead of the current season, and it would take a huge offer in the region of around £10 million plus to get him out of there.

“Newcastle United and Eddie Howe have been in the market for a new striker, they’ve been linked with Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but it seems now that they’re going to turn their attention [to Osula]. Eddie Howe was reported to have described him as a serious player.

“They’ve been carrying out background checks this week, and they’ve just checked his recent form and Osula, who is a product of the Danish youth product of Copenhagen, joined Sheffield United’s academy in 2018 and spent the first half of the season at Derby County.

“But he’s so far amassed 31 senior appearances in all competitions. It’s a surprise move, but like I said the young player is under contract until the summer of 2027, so it will take a huge bid in the region of £10 million to get him out of Sheffield United, which would be a blow for Chris Wilder with the pending Championship season about to start.”

Heading the other way to Bramall Lane could be Paul Dummett after he was released by the Magpies earlier this summer. Dummett was the club’s longest-serving player before his departure and has spent the last few weeks as a free agent.

Sheffield United has been listed as a potential destination for the defender with the Blades reportedly closing in on adding him and former Southampton man Stuart Armstrong to their ranks - both on free transfers. Matt Ritchie, who left St James’ Park alongside Dummett, has also been linked with a move to the Yorkshire outfit amid reported interest from his former club Portsmouth.