Steve Bruce hits out at 'lack of respect' during Newcastle United spell

Bruce led The Magpies to 13th and 12th placed finishes in the Premier League before he left the club two months into the 2021-22 campaign after failing to win any of his opening nine matches in charge.

The former Manchester United captain was subject to much criticism from fans during his time at Newcastle. Social media proved to be a hotbed of vitriolic comments aimed at Bruce as the atmosphere at St James’s Park soured.

Being called a ‘tactically inept cabbage head’ was one insult that stood out to the former Magpies boss, who admitted his spell back in the North East took its toll on him and his family.

“I was under no illusions whatsoever when I arrived at Newcastle,” said Bruce in an interview with Four Four Two.

“I was becoming part of an unpopular regime and knew I’d be associated with Mike Ashley from day one. And I was replacing Rafael Benitez, who was loved by the fans.

"So I expected criticism and yes, some of it was justified. We weren’t pleasing on the eye a lot of the time and there were periods when we really struggled. But the ridicule and the mockery crossed a line. It did hurt me and it upset my family, too.”

Bruce’s stint at Newcastle got off to a bad start as they were beaten 1-0 against Arsenal at St James’s Park in August 2019. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s second half winner came shortly after Bruce made his first tactical change of the game with Jetro Willems being introduced and quickly caught out in the build up to the goal.

“After my first match, I was accused of throwing on a substitute and telling him to play where he wanted – then the next week, someone said I didn’t know how to properly warm up the team,” Bruce added.

“I was even accused of giving the squad too much time off so I could go off on holiday! Criticism is one thing, but on occasions it got very personal and showed a basic lack of respect.”

Bruce took a brief time out before returning to management at Championship club West Bromwich Albion. The Baggies sat sixth in the table when Bruce was appointed but he wasn’t able to guide the club to an immediate return to the Premier League as they finished the season in 10th .

Meanwhile, Newcastle climbed from 19th in the table to 11th under Bruce’s successor Eddie Howe – a manager the 61-year-old previously dubbed as ‘the fella from Bournemouth...a manager who got a team relegated.’

Following Newcastle’s impressive turnaround under Howe, Bruce did give some credit to the job the former AFC Bournemouth manager has done on Tyneside.

"Eddie’s had a lot more money to spend than I ever did, but he’s brought in some good players and improved the team,” Bruce continued. “I’m very happy to acknowledge that, because Newcastle, and the fans, deserve the success.

“I just hope that, a few years down the line, some of those supporters who never wanted me will look back at my time in charge and say ‘under the circumstances, Brucey didn’t do too bad a job after all’.”

