Steve Bruce issues update on eight Newcastle United players missing against Doncaster Rovers
Steve Bruce will have a clutch of Newcastle United players back on the training pitch next week – but Karl Darlow will not be among them.
Bruce’s side beat Doncaster Rovers 3-2 at the Keepmoat Stadium last night in the club’s second pre-season friendly.
United’s head coach, again without a senior goalkeeper, left out Joelinton and Matt Ritchie has a precaution. They are expected to train next week along with Javier Manquillo, who also sat out last weekend’s friendly against York City.
Fabian Schar and Emil Krafth will return from their post-Euro 2020 holidays on Monday, while goalkeepers Freddie Woodman and Mark Gillespie will be out of self-isolation ahead of Tuesday night's game away to League One club Rotherham United.
However, Darlow – who tested positive for Covid-19 last week – is “not very well”.
Asked about Joelinton, Bruce said: "He's got a thigh problem, as you've seen, so we weren't going to risk him. We hope that he's going to join in on Monday, along with Manquillo. We've got Krafth and Schar back on Monday.
"The goalkeeping situation should be a little bit better. Certainly, we've got a couple of them who are self-isolating, they'll be OK. Karl Darlow is still not very well. He's not great at all, unfortunately with Covid at the moment."
"Matt Ritchie, unfortunately, was a little bit stiff this morning after yesterday, and we didn't take any risks. We won't take any risks with any of them. It's pre-season. He'll be OK, he'll be OK for Monday, I'm sure."
Meanwhile, midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is sidelined with a calf problem.