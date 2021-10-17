Rehab fitness coach Cristian Fernandez has revealed his departure on social media. Fernandez had joined the club five years ago during Rafa Benitez’s time at St James’s Park.

"After more than five years, it’s time to say goodbye,” Fernandez said on Instagram. "I want to thank Newcastle United for giving me the opportunity to live great experiences enjoying this amazing Toon, where we have felt at home. But, above all, for being able to meet so many good people who helped me grow personally and professionally."

Fernandez’s departure comes as supporters look forward to what promises to be a brighter future for the club following its sale to Amanda Staveley, Saudi Arabai’s Public Investment Fund and Jamie Reuben’s RB Sports & Media.

St James's Park.