Graeme Jones shares a joke with Callum Wilson last season.

Jones was at the Pirelli Stadium for Friday night’s 2-0 win over Burton Albion. The club’s assistant manager had taken a holiday after being part of Gareth Southgate’s England coaching team at Euro 2020.

"It’s good to see Graeme Back,” said head coach Steve Bruce. “He had a holiday, and it’s good to see him back.”

Jones joined the club in late January, and the club ended an 11-game run without a win. Jones – who had served under Roberto Martinez earlier in his coaching career – was credited with making the tactical changes which helped the club pull away from relegation trouble last season.

Bruce’s tactics had come under scrutiny before Jones’s arrival, and striker Callum Wilson – who missed the Burton game with an injury – has spoken to Alan Shearer about the 51-year-old’s influence on the training pitch in an interview for The Athletic.

“I think Graeme Jones coming in as a coach definitely complemented the manager, because he’s a little bit more tactically aware and up to date, whereas the manager has his different strengths and attributes,” said Wilson.

“When you see the results towards the back end of the season, and the way we were in games, we had more of a style and philosophy. That will happen from the start of the season with a good coach around to help out the previous coaches.”

Meanwhile, Wilson could be back for Saturday’s home friendly against Norwich City.

