Newcastle United transfers: Steve Bruce has made a shock transfer admission involving the Magpies and two Crystal Palace players.

Steve Bruce has revealed he tried to sign Crystal Palace duo Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze for Newcastle United during his time in charge of the Magpies. Both Olise and Eze have been linked with big-money moves away from Selhurst Park this summer, with the former being named as someone that could make a £60m move to St James’ Park when the transfer window opens next month. Eze, meanwhile, has also reportedly been valued at £60m by Palace.

The Eagles have enjoyed a brilliant upturn in form under Oliver Glasner, with Olise and Eze among the biggest beneficiaries. This form has not gone unnoticed with Eze being included in Gareth Southgate’s provisional Euro 2024 squad - although he isn’t guaranteed to represent the Three Lions in Germany this summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Speaking to Betway, meanwhile, Bruce revealed that he had interest in signing both players for Newcastle United and has tipped Manchester United as a potential destination for the pair this summer as they prepare to enter their first summer transfer window following Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s investment into the club.

Bruce said: “Ironically, I tried to take the two of them to Newcastle and they both decided that they wanted to stay in London. Every day the back pages are full of who they’re (Man United) going to sign.

“I hope they get that department right. I think the moves that they’re making upstairs can only help. Certainly, with the likes of Dan Ashworth (as sporting director), they will.

“When you say young, English, good players in the Premier League, they’re the ones that Man United thrived on, that they’ve always done well with. I wouldn’t be surprised if they’re going to try and buy from the Premier League, because at least then you know what you’re going to get.”

