Steve Bruce reveals why he won't be forced out of Newcastle United
Steve Bruce has insisted that he won’t be forced out of Newcastle United.
Bruce, the club’s head coach, is under intense pressure following a winless start to the season.
There were more “we want Brucie out” chants from Newcastle fans during last weekend’s 4-1 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford.
And Bruce was asked if he would consider his position at the club if the animosity continued – and was to the detriment of the team.
The 60-year-old said: “To the detriment of the team? Well then you start looking at yourself, of course.
"But, knowing the way I am, it’s not in my nature to walk away from something when we’re in a fight ... (saying) ‘oh, it’s too difficult, so I’m going to walk away’ – that doesn’t really register with me.”
Bruce added: “My family think I'm a bit sick, because I never really think about those things when you're up against it.”
The club, which was knocked out of the Carabao Cup last month by Burnley, is second-bottom of the Premier League with one point.
Bruce – who is on a rolling contract at United – is secure in his position at the club, which finished 12th last season following a late-season run of results.
Disillusioned supporters are braced for yet another relegation battle, and Bruce said: “Look, it's a challenge at the minute.
"I've said now since I walked through the door two years ago, I'm not going to be everybody's cup of tea, but I will, with my experience, hope that I can keep the club just ticking along, and make sure that the cub stays where it is and we maintain our Premier League status.
“I know for a lot of people – and there's the frustration – we should be better than that. That's where we are at the moment, and we have been for a while, and that's everybody's frustration.
“I want Newcastle to be at the top of the league, so that frustration is there. But I don't think 'oh, the noise is too bad, walk away, Steve'. That's not in my nature when it gets tough."