Bruce, the club’s head coach, is under intense pressure following a winless start to the season.

There were more “we want Brucie out” chants from Newcastle fans during last weekend’s 4-1 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

And Bruce was asked if he would consider his position at the club if the animosity continued – and was to the detriment of the team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 60-year-old said: “To the detriment of the team? Well then you start looking at yourself, of course.

"But, knowing the way I am, it’s not in my nature to walk away from something when we’re in a fight ... (saying) ‘oh, it’s too difficult, so I’m going to walk away’ – that doesn’t really register with me.”

Bruce added: “My family think I'm a bit sick, because I never really think about those things when you're up against it.”

The club, which was knocked out of the Carabao Cup last month by Burnley, is second-bottom of the Premier League with one point.

Steve Bruce.

Bruce – who is on a rolling contract at United – is secure in his position at the club, which finished 12th last season following a late-season run of results.

Disillusioned supporters are braced for yet another relegation battle, and Bruce said: “Look, it's a challenge at the minute.

"I've said now since I walked through the door two years ago, I'm not going to be everybody's cup of tea, but I will, with my experience, hope that I can keep the club just ticking along, and make sure that the cub stays where it is and we maintain our Premier League status.

“I know for a lot of people – and there's the frustration – we should be better than that. That's where we are at the moment, and we have been for a while, and that's everybody's frustration.

“I want Newcastle to be at the top of the league, so that frustration is there. But I don't think 'oh, the noise is too bad, walk away, Steve'. That's not in my nature when it gets tough."

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.