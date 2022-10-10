Steve Bruce sacked by West Bromwich Albion a year after Newcastle United exit

Bruce and his coaching team, including son Alex, have paid the price for the 22nd-placed team’s poor form this season.

A club statement read: "West Bromwich Albion have today parted company with Manager Steve Bruce. Backroom staff Steve Agnew, Stephen Clemence and Alex Bruce have also left The Hawthorns.

“The club would like to place on record its thanks to Steve Bruce and his coaching staff for their efforts since arriving in February.

"The process of recruiting a new Manager is now under way, and an appointment will be confirmed in due course.”

Bruce had again insisted that he would not quit after a goalless draw against Luton Town at The Hawthorns on Saturday.

“I understand the frustrations (of the fans) totally,” said Bruce, who called out a West Brom fans for “shouting and bawling” outside Deepdale last week. “Whether I’m in charge, or someone else, there’s a difficult road ahead.

“I’ve been going 25 years, and it’s not great, let’s be brutally honest. But I understand, they pay their money – and they’re entitled to their opinion.

“There is something in me that I’ll never quit when I’m up against it. I’ve quit to get a better job, which we’re all entitled to do, but I’m not just going to walk away now, what would that look like?

“I’ve just seen my players give everything, yes we could have done better out there, but there was a fight and a passion – and something about them.

“It’s been a difficult few weeks, but I’ll never walk, that means quitting.

Bruce left Newcastle on October 20 last year following a winless start to the Premier League season. The 61-year-old joined West Brom in February with the club sixth in the Championship.

Speaking at the time of his appointment, Bruce said: “Newcastle’s gone. It was a chapter of my football life. It was a difficult time for me, but maybe in a few years people will think finishing 12th and 13th wasn’t that bad after all.