Wilson opened the scoring at Goodison Park before adding a sumptuous third from the edge of the box shortly after Joelinton had doubled Newcastle’s advantage. Dwight McNeil pulled a goal back for Everton before a sublime Alexander Isak run set-up Jacob Murphy to secure the 4-1 win.

It’s now six goals in six appearances (two starts) for Wilson since the warm-weather training break in Qatar last month to make it his best goalscoring season since joining The Magpies. And he believes the club’s transfer business is a big reason why.

“It's going well, it shows that previous seasons have not been good enough really as a striker,” Wilson admitted. “You want to be up 15 plus for your club and since we've brought in new players, it's added a new dimension to the football team.

Callum Wilson of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring the team's third goal during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on April 27, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

"On the pitch we have more quality now, that's no disrespect to the players that have gone before but now we've got world class players who are playing week-in-week-out around you and it creates more opportunities.

"All you can do is keep going, I got another opportunity from the start and like the last time I started you've just got to repay the faith and I've managed to get another brace.”

On his second goal, Wilson added: “It was a nice finish. When you take a first touch like that it's inviting you to hit it and as I've curled it, you concentrate on your technique but as you look up you start wheeling away because you can see where it's going and the trajectory it's just going to fly in the top corner unless the goalkeeper made an unreal save.

"Thankfully it went in and it was a nice moment for sure.”

It was Wilson’s eighth brace for Newcastle in total as finds himself still searching for his first hat-trick for the club.

