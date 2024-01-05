Sunderland v Newcastle United: Fresh claims have been made over the controversial Stadium of Light makeover for the Tyne-Wear derby.

Eddie Howe has played down the significance of Sunderland's 'serious error' in the build-up to Saturday's FA Cup third-round derby match at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland fans were left furious by the Newcastle-themed rebranding of the Black Cats bar ahead of the Tyne-Wear derby. The bar was rebranded with black and white signage stating 'we are United,' 'cheer up Peter Reid' and a correction of 'ha'way' to 'howay the lads'.

Sunderland sold a hospitality package to Newcastle fans in the Black Cats bar as part of the 6,000 away allocation. The bar sits between the North Stand Upper and Lower sections which will house Magpies fans.

Following overwhelming backlash and criticism on social media, Sunderland have now reverted the Black Cats bar to its original state after issuing a public apology to supporters. According to Mail Online, Sunderland approved the signage before Christmas and it would have remained in place had it not been for the response from supporters.

Newcastle head coach Howe was asked whether Sunderland's shocking error of judgement has given his side an edge heading into Saturday's derby match (12:45pm kick-off).

“I don't feel that," Howe said. "These things can happen. It's up to Sunderland what they do with their stadium, it's nothing to do with us.

"Regardless of what you’re expecting, you still have to play the match in front of you. We’ve just got to blank out any distractions, play the game and use our support, which I’m sure will be incredible, to propel us to a really good performance."

The match will be Howe's first experience of the Tyne-Wear derby, the importance of which he was quickly made aware of following his arrival in 2021.

When asked how soon he was made aware of the importance of the fixture, Howe admitted: "Pretty early, I’d say - within the first day!

"But of course, being in different leagues it’s not relevant or immediately brought to your attention but I knew before coming here there was a very intense rivalry between the two clubs. I think we’ll get a better taste of that tomorrow.

"From our perspective, we’ll try and prepare for the game properly and trying to get the players to their best levels. For us it’s important we get back to winning ways.”