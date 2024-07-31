Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United players will vote on a new ‘leader’ head of the 2024-25 Premier League season.

The loss of Matt Ritchie from the club’s ‘leadership group’, which also features Jamaal Lascelles, Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn and Callum Wilson, leaves Newcastle with a spot to fill ahead of the new campaign.

Several players will be in contention to be voted into the leadership group due to the qualities they possess. And head coach Eddie Howe highlighted Bruno Guimaraes as a ‘leader’ in the group when asked by The Gazette.

“Yeah absolutely, I think you get different types of leader,” Howe said. “I think Dan is an obvious one because he's very vocal in training and in games but also a leader by example in terms of how he acts.

“Bruno is very different to someone like Dan but still has leadership qualities without a doubt. He's so passionate, so driven every day to be his best but also for the team to win. They're also hallmarks of a great leader.

Howe added: “You can see the boost he gave the group today to have him back with us for the first time on the training pitch. He’s been a galvanising player for us in the last two years.

“I speak on behalf of everybody when I say I want to see Bruno on the pitch wearing a black and white shirt and happy and content and absolutely ready to drive the team forward again.”

Newcastle United's Dan Burn speaks during a press conference following a training session at the Komazawa Olympic Park Stadium in Tokyo on July 30, 2024

With Trippier on holiday and Lascelles and Wilson injured, Burn is the only member of Newcastle’s ‘leadership group’ in Japan this week. The 32-year-old defender has captained Newcastle in both friendly matches so far and, subject to starting line-up changes, is set to lead the side out against Urawa Red Diamonds and Yokohama F. Marinos this week. Explaining the leadership situation in the squad following the injuries and Ritchie’s release, Burn said in Tokyo: “We’ve had lads leave so at the moment on this tour it’s only me. So it’s a bit lonely!

“But it’s between the staff and the players and I do think it’s important that there are leaders in the group. People lead in different ways, there’s no set way to do it but with Matty leaving we’ll be voting in a new player in the next couple of weeks.

“There are people ready to step up. I think there could be a lot more than five players in this leadership group. I think it's important that you keep it quite tight though, just so you don't have too many opinions going in.

“But yeah, there is lots of lads that could come in and make that step up.”

In addition to Guimaraes - Fabian Schar, Joelinton, Anthony Gordon and Nick Pope are also influential members in Newcastle’s first-team on the pitch - but off-the-pitch influence will also be considered in the voting.

After returning from Japan, Newcastle face Girona and Brest in the Sela Weekender at St James’ Park on August 9 and August 10 respectively.