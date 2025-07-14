Newcastle United have announced a new role for former Sunderland manager Jack Ross at the club.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ross , who managed Sunderland in League One between 2018 and 2019, joined Newcastle as interim head of coach development at Newcastle’s academy on an initial interim basis.

His role was later made permanent, and he has been heavily involved in the academy set-up ever since. Last year, he was appointed as Newcastle’s head of strategic football partnerships and would be tasked with finding suitable loan clubs for some of The Magpies’ young prospects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is currently in the process of identifying a loan destination for new young signings Antonio Cordero and Vhaktang Salia.

Newcastle United confirm new role for Jack Ross

In an official club statement, Newcastle have confirmed a new title for Ross as he becomes the club’s ‘new head of football strategy’.

The statement released by Newcastle said Ross would report to the club’s new sporting director, a position that is currently vacant.

“Newcastle United have appointed Jack Ross as the club's Head of Football Strategy,” the statement read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Reporting into a new Sporting Director, Jack will take on an important leadership role that will help to develop a consistent sporting philosophy across the club.

“He will work within the Football Directorate alongside senior leadership across all sites, supporting communication, collaboration and the implementation of best practice across men's, women's and Academy football.

“Having previously overseen almost 300 professional matches as a manager, Jack initially joined Newcastle United's Academy as Head of Coach Development in March 2023 before moving to the position of Head of Strategic Technical Football Partnerships. He has continued to provide mentorship and strategic support to key staff.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In addition to overseeing the club’s player loan and emerging talent strategy, Jack will also lead on building strategic relationships with other clubs, introducing new football development and talent pathway opportunities in the UK and overseas.

“The establishment of this model is aimed at enabling talent depth and retention, as well as supporting the development of Newcastle United's global brand and IP.”

Reacting to his new role, Ross said: "I am delighted to move to the role of Head of Football Strategy.

"This is an exciting opportunity to help the club build on the outstanding progress and successes it has achieved on and off the pitch in recent seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have incredibly high-calibre staff here across multiple pillars of the club, and I am looking forward to supporting them in this new position.”

Newcastle United sporting director search

Ross’ new role brings Newcastle’s search for a sporting director into sharper focus as he is currently without someone to report to following Paul Mitchell’s departure last month.

Former Arsenal interim sporting director Jason Ayto is claimed to be a ‘serious candidate’ for the sporting director role at Newcastle. Ayto left Arsenal at the end of the 2024/25 season, ending a decade-long stay at the Emirates Stadium.

Ayto was promoted to Arsenal’s interim sporting director following Edu’s resignation in November 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Mail Online, Nottingham Forest sporting director Ross Wilson is also ‘in the frame’ to be Mitchell’s successor at Newcastle.

The Magpies have just done business with Forest to complete the £55million signing of Anthony Elanga, the club’s first major signing of the summer.