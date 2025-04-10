Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sandro Tonali’s future at Newcastle United continues to make headlines in Italy, with one former Sunderland man at the centre of a fresh wave of transfer speculation.

Despite repeated claims that he is settled in the north east, speculation linking Tonali with a move back to Italy has dominated headlines in recent times. The 24-year-old has played a vital role under Eddie Howe in recent months as Newcastle United aim to finish a memorable campaign with Champions League qualification.

Tonali, who moved to St James’ Park for £55m in 2023, has been capped 23 times by Italy and has started 13 of Newcastle United’s last 14 Premier League matches. However, despite being an integral part of their side, a return to Italy has continually been touted by sections of the Italian media.

Newcastle will likely be able to demand a fee of double what they paid AC Milan for the midfielder two years ago - a fee that would be beyond the reach of every single Serie A side. That hasn’t stopped fresh talk of a return to Italy for the midfielder, though, with former Sunderland manager Paolo Di Canio becoming the latest in a string of high-profile names to link Tonali with a move back to his home nation.

Sandro Tonali to Juventus transfer claims

Di Canio, who was manager of the Black Cats for just 13 matches in a six month period between March and September 2013, recently floated the idea of Juventus signing Tonali this summer on an appearance on Sky Sport Italy . According to Calciomercato , that claim was rebuffed by Zvonimir Boban who dismissed the idea of Juve making a move for the Magpies man, however, Gianluigi Zambrotta believes that the Old Lady, who he made over 200 appearances for between 1999 and 2006, is someone that should be targeting Tonali this summer.

“Yes, because he’s an important midfielder, as he’s proving in the Premier League.” Zambrotta replied when asked if Juventus should sign Tonali. “I agree on the need to strengthen the Italian core. It’s something that, in the long run, strengthens the club and the national team.”

Whilst Juventus are one of Italy and European football’s biggest and most successful clubs, their current struggles in the league may leave them without European football in its entirety next season. Juventus, under the guidance of Igor Tudor who replaced Thiago Motta in the Allianz Stadium dugout last month, sit fifth in the Serie A table, 12 points behind current league leaders Inter Milan.

With Fiorentina in 8th place just four points behind them in the table, there is a serious risk that Juventus may drop out of European contention all together - one that would almost certainly also destroy any hope of them signing Tonali this summer. Lloyd Kelly, meanwhile, is currently on-loan at Juventus from Newcastle United in a deal that is expected to be made permanent this summer - although that could reportedly be at risk if Juventus fail to qualify for European football.