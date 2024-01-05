Eddie Howe namechecks Sunderland duo after 'not good' Newcastle United claim

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe is determined not to underestimate Sunderland ahead of Saturday's FA Cup derby clash (12:45pm kick-off).

It will be the first Tyne-Wear derby since 2016 as the sides meet in the third round of the FA Cup. Sunderland currently sit sixth in the Championship while Newcastle are ninth in the Premier League.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The Magpies have lost seven of their last eight matches in all competitions and haven't won a match against Sunderland since 2011. In addition, Howe is yet to win an FA Cup match as Newcastle manager having lost to League One sides Sheffield Wednesday and Cambridge United in each of the last two seasons.

“I’m well aware of my record here - it’s not been good!" Howe admitted. "The two games we’ve had have been really disappointing, I can’t shy away way from that. I have to hit that head-on and try and make up for it in this game.

"It’s our opportunity to progress in a cup competition we want to do well in. We want the extra games, as I’ve said previously in the other competitions. Every part of us wants to progress and do well.

"I can't speak for [Sunderland], I can only speak for us and we know the importance of this game in the season for us so I can't downplay it.

"As much as I'd like to, I can't downplay it from where we stand today, especially after recent results so we're going to give everything we can to be at our best."

Assessing Sunderland, Howe added: “I think they’re a very good team. Young, bright prospects.

"Obvious threats in the wide areas depending on who’s fit but [Patrick] Roberts has done really well, [Jack] Clarke’s an obvious threat. They’ve got good players in midfield as well.

"We don’t underestimate the challenge or underestimate them in any way. We’ve given them full respect in our preparation, the players will be well briefed on what they can do but of course, it’s going to be about what we can and how well we can play and how we can execute our plans and how well our players can perform.