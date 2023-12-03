Newcastle United star's five-word reaction to FA Cup third-round draw v Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Magpies have been drawn away to local rivals Sunderland, whom they have not faced in a competitive match since 2016. Dummett is one of only two players at Newcastle the last time they played Sunderland, the other being captain Jamaal Lascelles.

While Newcastle are currently competing in the Premier League and Champions League and Sunderland in the Championship, the Tyneside club have not beaten their rivals since 2011. Eddie Howe's side have also been knocked out at the third-round stage of the FA Cup in each of the last two seasons by lower-league opposition.

The draw came after Newcastle beat Manchester United 1-0 at St James' Park to continue their positive run of form in the Premier League. And afterwards, Geordie defender Dummett took to social media to react to the draw.

"This weekend just got better," Dummett said via Twitter.

Since the sides last met in a league match, Newcastle have been relegated to the Championship, promoted back to the Premier League and now compete in the Champions League. Meanwhile, Sunderland have suffered a double relegation to League One, where they spent four seasons, winning the Papa John's Trophy, before being promoted back to the Championship in 2022.

While Newcastle reached the Carabao Cup final last season and are in the quarter-final this campaign, they have a dramatically contrasting FA Cup record under Eddie Howe. The Magpies have been knocked out by League One opposition in the third-round in each of the previous two seasons.

Cambridge United won 1-0 at St James' Park in 2022. The U's are one of only five teams to have beaten Howe's Newcastle at St James' Park along with Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund.