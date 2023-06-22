Surprise England role for Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon
Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon has been given a surprise role for England's Under-21s.
Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon is leading the line for England's Under-21 side.
The winger started today's Group C fixture against Czech Republic as a striker – and he set up a goal for Jacob Ramsey in a 2-0 win for the Young Lions.
Emile Smith Rowe was also on target for England in Batumi, Georgia.
Gordon, signed from Everton in January, could be playing until July 8 if Lee Carsley's side go all the way in the competition.
Speaking after scoring his first Newcastle goal on the final weekend of last season, the 22-year-old said: "I feel like I’ve got a big summer ahead."
Germany and Israel are also in England's group.