Surprise England role for Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon

Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon is leading the line for England's Under-21 side.

The winger started today's Group C fixture against Czech Republic as a striker – and he set up a goal for Jacob Ramsey in a 2-0 win for the Young Lions.

Emile Smith Rowe was also on target for England in Batumi, Georgia.

Gordon, signed from Everton in January, could be playing until July 8 if Lee Carsley's side go all the way in the competition.

Speaking after scoring his first Newcastle goal on the final weekend of last season, the 22-year-old said: "I feel like I’ve got a big summer ahead."