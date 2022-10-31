Botman is still yet to lose a match as a Newcastle player having sat out the club’s only defeat of the season so far at Liverpool. In 11 Premier League outings, the 22-year-old has helped United pick up six wins, five draws and keep six clean sheets.

The fine form has Newcastle sitting fourth in the table with over a third of the season played. But Botman and his team-mates are refusing to get carried away at this relatively early stage in the season.

“It’s going well but I always had confidence in this team and the squad,” said the £35million summer signing from Lille.

Emi Buendia of Aston Villa is challenged by Sven Botman of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa at St. James Park on October 29, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“We’ll keep going, keep pushing and don’t think too much about the table because it is still early days.”

On his unbeaten record, Botman added: “It’s a good statistic but it’s teamwork and I’m just happy to play in this team and at this club.

"Still every game is a big challenge for everybody and also for me. The best thing for me now is to play in this competition and to develop myself, so I like it.”

After 13 league matches, Newcastle have the best defensive record in the division with just 10 goals conceded. While Botman played down his side’s position in the table, he couldn’t hide his pride at United’s fine defensive form.