Newcastle United were handed a welcome boost on Saturday with the return of head coach Eddie Howe and one key player from injury.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Howe was back on the touchline for Newcastle’s 3-0 win over Ipswich Town at St James’ Park, having missed the previous three games after being hospitalised with pneumonia.

Alexander Isak, Dan Burn and Will Osula scored to help Newcastle climb back up to third in the Premier League table heading into the final four matches.

A top-five finish for Newcastle this season would see them qualify for next season’s Champions League due to new UEFA coefficient rules. The Magpies have already guaranteed some form of European football for next season after winning the Carabao Cup, which grants a Conference League qualification spot.

But if Newcastle were to finish in the Europa League or Champions League places as expected, their Conference League spot will go to the next highest ranked Premier League side.

Eddie Howe reflects on Newcastle United return

Howe was delighted to mark his return to the touchline with an important three points

“Well, it was great [to be back] with the result,” he admitted. “It makes a big difference. I was lacking in energy today so JT [Jason Tindall] took most of the reins from the touchdown.

“Obviously my ability to shout is reduced. But I'm just pleased that I was able to lead the team and be back out where I love to be.

“If I'm here, I'm all in and I'm leading the team. So I think we over-egg the importance of the touchline, really, because players can't hear what you're saying anyway. You think they can, but they can't.

“So I was just pleased to lead the team and very pleased with how we played.”

Sven Botman returns after almost two months out

In addition to Howe’s return, Saturday also marked the return of defender Sven Botman after almost two months out with a knee injury that eventually required surgery.

Botman was named on the bench for the match and was introduced for the closing stages as Newcastle saw out the win with a clean sheet to boot.

While Botman’s previous injury returns have been delayed, the defender returned ahead of schedule based on his initial surgery prognosis of eight weeks. Although Botman was sidelined for over 11 weeks in total, he returned to training within six weeks of his operation.

“Yeah, he is slightly ahead [of schedule],” Howe admitted. “But he trained this week and trained really well. Looks excellent.

“He's looked after himself. He's done everything right to try and come back as quickly as possible. He is a great professional.

“He's also a big presence for us. We've missed him. It's great to be able to bring him on the pitch in a game that maybe wouldn't stress him as much as normal. So, it was a perfect reintroduction to the game.”

Botman has played just six times for Newcastle during an injury-hit campaign. The defender was ruled out for 10 months with an ACL injury before picking up a second knee injury back in February.

His return to action is a welcome boost for Newcastle heading into their final four matches against Brighton, Chelsea, Arsenal and Everton.

Newcastle United trio ruled out as fresh setback confirmed

While Botman has returned from injury, Newcastle will be without Lewis Hall until next season while Joelinton and Jamaal Lascelles are pushing to be back in action before the end of the season as they recover from their respective knee problems.

Matt Targett is also a doubt to feature again this season due to a hamstring problem.

Joelinton missed the Ipswich match after pulling up in training on Friday and will see a specialist with the hope his season won’t be brought to a premature end. It’s a fresh injury setback for the Brazilian, who missed around a month of action with a knee injury that has now flared up once again.