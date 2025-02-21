Sven Botman, Joelinton, Jamaal Lascelles: Newcastle United injury list & return dates

Newcastle United still have a few injury concerns heading into a crucial run of fixtures with Sven Botman, Joelinton and Jamaal Lascelles sidelined.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle host Nottingham Forest at St James’ Park on Sunday (2pm kick-off) in a match shaping up to be a Champions League qualification six-pointer. The Magpies sit seventh in the Premier League table, six points behind Forest in third.

A win would see them close the gap to three points heading into the final dozen games of the league campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After selling Miguel Almiron to Atlanta United and loaning Lloyd Kelly to Juventus in the winter transfer window, head coach Eddie Howe has admitted Newcastle’s squad is starting to look thin heading into the business end of the season.

“We've got a much smaller group at the moment, and a weaker group with a few injuries as well,” Howe daid. “So I think that's had a slight knock on effect, but the attitude's there, and I think the hunger is there.”

As a result, Howe will have to manage his squad and help them bounce back from some disappointing results in the Premier League. United also have an FA Cup fifth round clash as well as a Carabao Cup final to look ahead to next month.

Here’s how things stand and when Newcastle’s players are expected to return based on what Howe has suggested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sven Botman

Sven Botman was forced off in the closing stages of the win over Arsenal with a knee issue and has subsequently missed the trips to Birmingham City and Manchester City. The injury came after Botman spent over 10 months on the sidelines with an ACL injury but his latest blow is understood to be unrelated to his previous issue.

He has been ruled out of Sunday’s match against Forest and will be assessed further ahead of the trip to Liverpool.

What Eddie Howe said

Howe said: “I don't think he'll be fit and available [against Forest]. We're going to have to see how things stand over the weekend for next week. That's bar a remarkable recovery for this weekend. He's making progress, he's making good progress, but just not as quickly as we wanted it to.”

Expected return date

March 2: Brighton (H)

Joelinton

Joelinton has been ruled out for the last three matches after picking up a knee injury in the defeat to Fulham earlier this month. The Brazilian is set to miss the upcoming matches against Nottingham Forest and Liverpool but could be back in contention in time for the Brighton match in the FA Cup.

What Eddie Howe said

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howe said: “Doing really well, pushing, as Joe always does. We just need to make sure we introduce him at the right time.”

Expected return date

March 2: Brighton (H)

Jamaal Lascelles

Club captain Jamaal Lascelles has been out since last March following an ACL injury that required surgery. After some setbacks, it is unclear whether he will feature again this season.

What Eddie Howe said

Howe said: “Yeah, Jamal's continuing to work. I think he was the last player to leave yesterday with some of the staff. He works extraordinary long hours to try and get himself fit. I think he was here until five o'clock again yesterday. Dedicated, as you've seen a player try to return from injury. He's had various problems and little setbacks, nothing major during his recovery, but just little moments that have ended up knocking his recovery back. So he's been on the grass. He's been training individually with physios. He hasn't got beyond that stage yet, but I think he's in a pretty good place. We're probably looking towards the end of the season as a return date for him.”

Expected return date

TBC: April to May 2025