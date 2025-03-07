Sven Botman has taken to social media to react to his latest Newcastle United injury blow.

Botman has missed the last month with a knee injury and will now undergo surgery ahead of the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool. The 25-year-old missed the end of last season and first half of this season due to an ACL injury.

Although Botman’s latest injury is not thought to be linked to his ACL problem, it will see him sidelined until the final matches of the campaign.

Providing an update on Botman’s situation, Howe said: “Sven, we've been trying to get him back to full fitness. He was very close [against Brighton] but one of his last actions in training he just felt something.

“This week, he's felt the same discomfort so it looks like now he'll need an operation to fix the issue.

“This has come from a knock in one of his first games back, he didn't feel it was a big issue but he needs a small operation to clear out some fluid and he'll be okay again.”

Will Sven Botman play again this season?

Botman took to social media on Thursday to hit out at the suggestion he could be out for the remainder of the season. And Howe expects the defender to be back before the end of the campaign.

When asked if Botman will be back before the end of the season, Howe said: “We should [see him], it’s a minor operation but whenever you have an operation there’s a recovery period. We think eight weeks will be the time period for him.”

So an early May return date is pencilled in for Botman as things stand with Newcastle travelling to Brighton in eight week’s time on May 3 before hosting Chelsea at St James’ Park on May 10. Both fixtures are subject to change due to broadcasting schedules.

At that point Newcastle will have just four games remaining in their league campaign with Brighton and Chelsea both current competition with them for European qualification. Newcastle currently sit sixth in the table, two points behind Chelsea in fifth and a point ahead of Brighton in eighth.

But the picture could look a lot different by the time Botman returns to fitness. Newcastle have an important match against West Ham United in the Premier League on Monday night (8pm kick-off) before the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium against Liverpool on Sunday, March 16 (4:30pm kick-off).

Botman is one of four players already ruled out for the crucial double London trip alongside the injured Lewis Hall and Jamaal Lascelles as well as the suspended Anthony Gordon.

Sven Botman puts out social media statement reacting to injury blow

Following Howe’s confirmation of the injury, Botman went on social media again on Friday and this time issued a more measured message to supporters.

On Instagram, the defender wrote: “Frustrated times for me and the club as I have to proceed a small surgery.

“I'll give my 100% as always to get back ASAP. The team needs the full support to bring the cup to Newcastle and finish strong in the league. See you soon mags.”